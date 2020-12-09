Private Equity Group Of The Year: Ropes & Gray

Law360 (December 9, 2020, 6:48 PM EST) -- Ropes & Gray LLP guided half of the 10 largest private equity deals in the country between March 1 and July 1, and spearheaded Advent International in its $1.6 billion acquisition of Forescout Technologies, earning the firm a spot among Law360's Private Equity Groups of the Year. The private equity practice group is the largest within the firm and is central to its operations, practice group co-heads David Blittner and Neill Jakobe told Law360. Several hundred lawyers work on private equity matters, from the firm's founding office in Boston to growing practices in New York and Chicago, as well as offices...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS