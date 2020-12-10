Private Equity Group Of The Year: Simpson Thacher

Law360 (December 10, 2020, 6:05 PM EST) -- Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP's private equity practice spent the year guiding giants including Blackstone and KKR on more than 110 deals totaling more than $133 billion, earning the firm a spot among Law360's 2020 Private Equity Groups of the Year. Marni Lerner, who heads the 45-partner private equity mergers and acquisition practice for Simpson Thacher, says the breadth of knowledge and experiences in the private equity group sets it apart from competitors. "Simpson has an enormous share of private equity deals of all sizes, and that leads to a really deep understanding of all aspects of the private equity industry,"...

