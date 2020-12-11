Product Liability Group Of The Year: Baum Hedlund

Law360 (December 11, 2020, 7:01 PM EST) -- Baum Hedlund Aristei & Goldman PC's work in reaching an $11 billion settlement with Monsanto to end more than 10,000 claims that its weed killer Roundup causes cancer earned it a spot among Law360's 2020 Product Liability Practice Groups of the Year. The settlement with five of the leading firms in the Roundup litigation was announced in June and was the result of Baum Hedlund's work for more than four years since the start of the litigation over claims that Roundup causes non-Hodgkin lymphoma. The milestone deal was reached after a year of negotiations, as well as a hat-trick of jury...

