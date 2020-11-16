NJ Legislature OKs Judge Protections After Salas Shooting

Law360 (November 16, 2020, 10:16 PM EST) -- The New Jersey Legislature on Monday unanimously passed a bill that would bar the online posting of judges' and prosecutors' home addresses or phone numbers after a shooting at the residence of U.S. District Judge Esther Salas left her son dead and husband wounded, sending the measure to Gov. Phil Murphy for his consideration. In votes of 39-0 and 74-0, respectively, without any discussion, the state Senate and the state Assembly approved A.B. 1649, known as "Daniel's Law" in honor of Judge Salas' son, Daniel Anderl, who was gunned down on July 19 in an apparent ambush by self-described "anti-feminist" attorney...

