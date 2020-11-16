Employer Group Says Littler Attys Filched Copyrighted Files

Law360 (November 16, 2020, 6:33 PM EST) -- Employment law powerhouse Littler Mendelson PC has been accused in a new lawsuit in Virginia federal court of swiping mountains of copyrighted work from the Center for Workplace Compliance and using it to the firm's advantage. The CWC, a national association that advises employers on workplace law, filed a complaint Friday saying the firm stole 2,100 pages of proprietary information such as guides and memoranda that were intended only for group members. As a policy, the center does not admit law firms as members. "The scale and scope of this unlawful conduct from the Littler IP address was extraordinary," the complaint...

