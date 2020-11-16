PTAB Rejects Samsung's 2nd Bid To Ax Video Coding IP

Law360 (November 16, 2020, 6:13 PM EST) -- The Patent Trial and Appeal Board has determined for a second time that Samsung failed to invalidate an Infobridge Pte. Ltd. video coding patent, ruling on remand from the Federal Circuit that a key piece of prior art wasn't shown to be publicly accessible. The Federal Circuit had said that the board had confused "access" with "accessibility" in determining that the distribution on a group email list of the printed publication did not make it publicly accessible. But on remand, the board said in a pair of decisions Friday that Samsung's evidence that skilled artisans would have been able to find the...

