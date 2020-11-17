EU Debuts New Complaints Platform For Trade Deal Breaches

Law360 (November 17, 2020, 5:53 PM EST) -- The European Commission has created a new complaints system for stakeholders to report harmful trade barriers and violations of the European Union's trade deals, the latest effort by the commission to step up enforcement. The platform, dubbed the "Single Entry Point" system, went live Monday on the Directorate-General for Trade's website. It allows member states, companies, trade associations, civil society groups and EU citizens to report both market access barriers and breaches of the sustainable development commitments written into EU trade agreements. The commission said complaints detailing laws, regulations, guidelines or practices that block market access and pose economic dangers will...

