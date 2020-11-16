Terns Pharmaceuticals Brings On New Top Lawyer

Law360 (November 16, 2020, 5:34 PM EST) -- Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc., which develops drugs to treat chronic liver conditions, said Monday it has hired a lawyer with seven years of experience working with drug and treatment companies as the next head of its legal department. California-based Terns Pharmaceuticals brought on Bryan Yoon as chief operating officer and general counsel, according to the company. Yoon was previously chief administrative officer, general counsel and secretary at LogicBio Therapeutics from November 2019 through October. LogicBio Therapeutics develops drugs for children with rare diseases, including liver disorders, according to its website. Yoon will oversee corporate strategy, business development, human resources, and legal and...

