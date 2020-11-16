​​​​​​​Dairy Importer Sues For Fees Overpaid In '1000-Fold Error'

Law360 (November 16, 2020, 10:11 PM EST) -- A dairy importer and its broker launched a suit against the government in the U.S. Court of International Trade on Friday, saying federal agencies are sitting on a $24,000 refund the broker is owed in a mix-up over import fees totaling $24. BC F&B Corp. of Burlingame, California, said in its complaint that a "clerical error" entered by its customs broker, DK Express, caused a shipment of milk products that arrived in the United States on Feb. 22, 2018, to be valued at $1.856 million rather than its true worth of $1,856. The typo led U.S. Customs and Border Protection to...

