Trump Pushes For Pa. Justices To Uphold Poll Watcher Ruling

Law360 (November 16, 2020, 10:58 PM EST) -- President Donald Trump's reelection campaign urged Pennsylvania's highest court on Friday to uphold a ruling that operatives were illegally kept too far away from ballot canvassing operations in Philadelphia to be able to meaningfully observe the vote count. The campaign argued in a brief that Philadelphia election officials had clearly violated the spirit of the state's election code, which only allows operatives to be "in the room" where canvassing takes place, when they restricted watchers to a small part of the cavernous hall in the city's convention center where mail-in ballots were processed beginning on Election Day. "When interpreting an election...

