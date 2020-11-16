FTC Tells Judge Dental Board Not Immune From Investigation

Law360 (November 16, 2020, 6:05 PM EST) -- The Federal Trade Commission urged an Alabama federal judge Friday to toss a suit lodged against it by The Board of Dental Examiners of Alabama, arguing that the dental board can't evade an investigation into claims that it attempted to restrict competition from teledentistry services. In a motion to dismiss, the FTC argues that the state dental board can't call on the state action doctrine to secure sovereign immunity from a federal probe into claims that its regulations intentionally shut out teledentistry companies by requiring a dentist to be on site when performing dental imaging procedures. "The complaint asks this court...

