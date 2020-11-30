Mayer Brown Boosts Capital Markets Team With Ex-SEC Atty

Law360 (November 30, 2020, 7:02 PM EST) -- Chicago-based Mayer Brown LLP continued to add to its ranks this November, recruiting a former senior adviser at the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission for its capital markets and corporate and securities practices. Christina Thomas joins Mayer Brown as a partner in both its Washington, D.C., and New York offices, representing both domestic and international companies, banks and sponsors, the firm announced Nov. 16. Her work will focus on fiscal issues such as securities offerings and mergers and acquisitions. Prior to joining Mayer Brown, Thomas served as legal counsel to SEC Commissioner Elad Roisman, who was appointed in 2018. In particular,...

