USPTO Defends Ax Of Nutrition Supplement IP To Justices

Law360 (November 16, 2020, 7:08 PM EST) -- The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office has fired back at ThermoLife after the company argued that the Federal Circuit engages in its own fact-finding with "alarming frequency," telling the U.S. Supreme Court that substantial evidence supports a decision invalidating one claim in a nutritional supplement patent. In a response to ThermoLife's cert petition, the USPTO said Friday that ThermoLife's "factbound disagreement" with the Federal Circuit's backing of a Patent Trial and Appeal Board decision that the claim is invalid doesn't warrant the high court's review. "The board fully considered petitioner's evidence but found that evidence unpersuasive in light of the record...

