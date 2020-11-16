Jenner & Block, McMillan Steer $172.5M Pot Stock Offering

Law360 (November 16, 2020, 5:28 PM EST) -- Pot giant Aurora Cannabis on Monday closed an upsized $172.5 million stock offering steered by McMillan LLP and Jenner & Block LLP, saying it will use the funds for acquisitions, capital expenses and general corporate purposes. The Canadian marijuana grower and processor said the total includes an extra $22.5 million worth of shares purchased through an overallotment option, which allows underwriters to buy additional shares when a company's stock is performing well. The offering is the first chunk of funds from a securities filing that will allow Aurora to sell up to $500 million worth of shares as it looks to...

