Ex-HHS Atty Joins McDermott At Key Time For Health Care

Law360 (November 16, 2020, 5:37 PM EST) -- The former deputy general counsel at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services is joining McDermott's health practice at a time when the firm says "the stakes have never been higher" for its clients and as the health care industry readies for expected regulatory shifts from a Biden administration. Brian Stimson is set to join McDermott Will & Emery LLP in January following three-plus years at HHS, where he most recently served as the agency's lead lawyer on litigation matters revolving around challenges to government regulations. McDermott told Law360 on Thursday that he also temporarily served as general counsel during...

