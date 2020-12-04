IP Group Of The Year: Mayer Brown

Law360 (December 4, 2020, 5:13 PM EST) -- Mayer Brown LLP spearheaded 3M's use of trademark law to target price gouging of its masks during the COVID-19 pandemic and represented Spotify in a high-profile fight over streaming royalty rates, earning it a place among Law360's 2020 Intellectual Property Groups of the Year. The firm's women-led IP practice group includes more than 100 of its 1,600 attorneys, with the U.S. lawyers based largely in Chicago, New York and Northern California. It also has a strong presence in London, Hong Kong, China, Brazil and Frankfurt and Düsseldorf, Germany. "It's an extremely global practice" said practice co-chair Lisa M. Ferri. "With the challenges...

