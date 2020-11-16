Virginia's Gov. Backs Legalization Of Cannabis In 2021

Law360 (November 16, 2020, 7:12 PM EST) -- Virginia's governor on Monday threw his support behind legalizing adult-use cannabis on the same day a legislative report recommended lawmakers should allow the practice and consider assessing up to a 30% combined tax rate on retail sales. Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam's endorsement of marijuana legalization came the same day a legislative report was released that said taxing commercial cannabis could in five years raise up to $308 million annually in tax revenue. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File) Democratic Gov. Ralph Northam said his administration will introduce legislation to legalize cannabis in the commonwealth and was working with lawmakers to finalize a policy...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS