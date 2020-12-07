IP Group Of The Year: Quinn Emanuel

Law360 (December 7, 2020, 4:26 PM EST) -- Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan LLP won a $1.1 billion verdict for the California Institute of Technology against Apple and Broadcom in one of the largest patent verdicts in history, earning it a spot among Law360's 2020 Intellectual Property Groups of the Year. A California federal jury handed down the blockbuster award — the largest patent verdict of the year and one of the 10 largest of all time — against the two tech giants in January, after finding that the companies had ripped off three CalTech patents covering technology to boost Wi-Fi signals during video streaming. Kevin Johnson, a partner...

