Brownstein Adds Ex-TD Ameritrade Privacy Pro To Its IP Team

Law360 (November 17, 2020, 9:48 PM EST) -- Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck LLP has added TD Ameritrade's former chief privacy officer as a shareholder handling privacy and intellectual property matters in its Washington, D.C., office, the firm has announced. David R. Hale will join Brownstein Hyatt's IP department and head its privacy practice, where the firm will count on him to lean on his 20 years of experience with cybersecurity, technology, privacy and marketing matters, according to Brownstein Hyatt's announcement on Monday. Hale developed TD Ameritrade's enterprise privacy program, including a team that responded to potential information breaches, according to Brownstein Hyatt. He also headed a group that protected...

