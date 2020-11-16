Wis. Asbestos Co. Beats Late Claims In NY Appeals Court

Law360 (November 16, 2020, 10:56 PM EST) -- A New York appeals court has tossed litigation over asbestos injuries against Wisconsin-based bankrupt supplier Special Electric Co., finding that claims were barred by the Midwestern state's statute of limitations. A five-judge Appellate Division panel for the Fourth Department on Friday said Special Electric dissolved in 2012 and notice of the dissolution was published in 2014. Under Wisconsin state law, a claim against a bankrupt company is barred if it is not filed within two years of the publication date, according to the panel. "It is undisputed that plaintiffs' actions were not commenced within two years of the publication date," the...

