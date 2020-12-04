Appellate Group Of The Year: Williams & Connolly

Law360 (December 4, 2020, 4:10 PM EST) -- Williams & Connolly LLP scored wins in two major intellectual property cases before the U.S. Supreme Court, including a decision in favor of Booking.com that adding a domain to a generic name can create a protectable trademark, which put it among Law360's Appellate Groups of the Year. The firm's widely known appellate practice, frequently called upon to tackle marquee cases before the justices and circuit courts, also won a major IP victory when the high court overturned a Federal Circuit ruling that a trademark owner must prove "willful" infringement to recover profits from an alleged infringer. The cases are two out...

