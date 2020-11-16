Ex-Rite Aid VP Rejects SEC's Insider Trading Allegations

Law360 (November 16, 2020, 11:15 PM EST) -- A former Rite Aid Corp. executive accused of insider trading by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission said Monday the information he allegedly possessed on the pharmacy chain's stalled merger with Walgreens was neither material nor confidential. Steven J. Sheinfeld — the former vice president of internal assurance services at Rite Aid — told a Pennsylvania federal court that the suit should be dismissed because it's based on an assumption that he knew about the Federal Trade Commission's concerns about the planned merger, which fell apart in January 2017. "There is no allegation that explains how Mr. Sheinfeld could have known...

