Sandy Hook Conspiracist Prof Loses 11th Circ. Speech Fight

Law360 (November 16, 2020, 9:00 PM EST) -- The Eleventh Circuit on Monday upheld a jury ruling that Florida Atlantic University fired a media professor for violating his union contract, saying ample evidence shows he was canned for refusing to report his personal blog and not for calling the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting a hoax in posts. A three-judge panel affirmed the Southern District of Florida's decision denying James Tracy a new trial on his First Amendment retaliation claim, citing the "multi-year battle" the school waged in vain to make him report the blog under a policy making professors disclose "outside activities" tied to their work. The panel...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS