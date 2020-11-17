Investors Call For All Listed Cos. To Report Climate Risks

Law360, London (November 17, 2020, 2:39 PM GMT) -- The government should amend corporate law to force all companies listed on the London Stock Exchange to formally report on their exposure to climate-change risks, a group representing investment managers holding $11 trillion in assets has said. The Investment Association, which represents the investment management industry, called on the British government and financial regulators on Monday to make climate risk reporting mandatory for all companies listed in the U.K. The Financial Conduct Authority set out proposals in March to force companies with a premium listing on the stock market — those that must observe the most stringent rules — to make climate-related...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS