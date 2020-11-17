BCLP's Global COO Jumps To Fladgate

Law360 (November 17, 2020, 7:17 PM EST) -- The global chief operating officer of Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner LLP is leaving at the end of the year to join Fladgate LLP as its COO, the U.K.-based firm said Tuesday. David Rowe's move comes after seven years at BCLP, first joining as chief financial officer for Berwin Leighton Paisner LLP and then becoming chief operating officer after the firm merged with Bryan Cave LLP in 2018. Before that, he spent more than 20 years at PricewaterhouseCoopers. At the time Rowe left PwC, he was finance director of its global network. Fladgate said Rowe is "an important building block" in what the...

