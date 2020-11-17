Nelson Mullins Bulks Up E-Discovery Arm With Redgrave Deal

Law360 (November 17, 2020, 5:58 PM EST) -- In a move meant to bolster its electronic discovery and information governance practice, BigLaw firm Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough LLP will combine with tech-focused Redgrave LLP, the firms announced Tuesday. Nelson Mullins partner John Martin told Law360 the merger will bring 45 attorneys and specialists from Redgrave. The group will join Nelson's Encompass practice, which Martin has headed for more than a decade and focuses primarily on the e-discovery process in litigation. "The addition of the Redgrave team really takes our combined practice to a unique level, enabling us to address virtually any type of discovery need in mass tort cases or large investigations,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS