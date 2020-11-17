Boston Judge Tapped For Mass. High Court

Law360 (November 17, 2020, 10:29 AM EST) -- Justice Serge Georges Jr. will be nominated Tuesday to the position of associate justice of the Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court, an administration source told Law360. Justice Georges currently serves as an associate justice of the Boston Municipal Court, having been appointed to the state bench in 2013 by former Gov. Deval Patrick. He brings considerable civil law experience to a court that has been seen as heavy on those with a background in criminal law and prosecution. Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker will announce the nomination at a 1 p.m. news conference. Prior to his tenure with the municipal court, Justice Georges worked...

