AFGE Urges Biden To Ax Trump's Orders For Fed. Workers

Law360 (November 17, 2020, 9:37 PM EST) -- A leading labor union for federal government employees is calling on President-elect Joe Biden to quickly reverse Trump administration labor policies for federal employees, including executive orders limiting what job terms agencies can negotiate and making it easier to hire and fire workers. In an article posted on its website Monday, the American Federation of Government Employees said that once Biden enters the White House in January, he should reverse a series of his predecessor's actions that the union said undermined the rights of federal workers to organize and return to the agreements that were in place before the orders took...

