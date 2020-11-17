Fed. Circ. Agrees Crib Patent Claims Aren't Obvious

Law360 (November 17, 2020, 10:13 PM EST) -- The Federal Circuit on Tuesday upheld a Patent Trial and Appeal Board ruling that several claims of a Wonderland Nurserygoods Co. crib patent aren't invalid as obvious, in the case's second round up to the appeals court. The court affirmed the PTAB's ruling in a one-line order, without holding oral argument. The decision comes more than two years after the Federal Circuit held that several claims of the same patent weren't invalid as anticipated. Baby Trend Inc. had requested the inter partes review of Wonderland's patent, which covers a playpen or crib with positioning posts that hold its outer wall in...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS