'Courageous' Civil Rights Atty, Ex-Solicitor General Dies

Law360 (November 17, 2020, 8:24 PM EST) -- Drew S. Days, a trailblazing civil rights attorney who fought school segregation and other racially discriminatory policies in the '60s and '70s before working in senior posts at the U.S. Department of Justice, died Sunday. He was 79. The cause of death was complications from dementia, a spokesperson from Yale Law School, where Days had served on the faculty since 1981, told Law360. "Drew was a gentle, courageous lawyer of principle, deeply committed to human and civil rights. He always spoke quietly and modestly, but with such moral authority," Harold Hongju Koh, a Yale Law School professor and former dean, said...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS