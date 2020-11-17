Pot Retailers Harvest And Vireo Sell Off Assets In 2 States

Law360 (November 17, 2020, 10:22 PM EST) -- Cannabis companies Harvest Health & Recreation and Vireo Health have separately sold off dispensary assets in Arkansas and Pennsylvania, respectively, bringing in nearly $18 million between them as they look to pad their balance sheets and double down on existing markets. Harvest on Monday said it brought in $12.9 million in cash for its stake in entities controlling a medical marijuana dispensary and cultivation facility in Arkansas. Vireo, meanwhile, exited Pennsylvania with the sale of a dispensary operator for $5 million. The moves signal that both companies are focusing on their existing turf despite the recent legalization of recreational pot in...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS