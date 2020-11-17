Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Justices Asked To Cancel 'Mueller' Hearing After Biden Win

Law360 (November 17, 2020, 6:49 PM EST) -- The House Judiciary Committee asked the U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday to cancel a December hearing over whether it can demand secret grand jury materials from the special counsel's Russian investigation, saying the election results might alter the committee's commitment to continuing its probe into President Donald Trump's conduct.

Trump's Department of Justice is currently appealing court orders for the agency to turn over all portions of former special counsel Robert Mueller's report that were redacted pursuant to rules ensuring grand jury secrecy and any underlying transcripts or exhibits.

The House Judiciary Committee, which has demanded the documents as part of its ongoing...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!