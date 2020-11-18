Winston & Strawn Alum Up For 7th Circ. Rebuffs Dem Queries

Law360 (November 18, 2020, 9:42 PM EST) -- The U.S. attorney nominated to succeed U.S. Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett on the Seventh Circuit spent his confirmation hearing Wednesday sidestepping Democratic senators' questions about election fraud, gun regulation, family separations and George Floyd's death. Thomas L. Kirsch II, a former partner at Winston & Strawn LLP, said he could not speak about anything related to investigations he might not have supervised as U.S. attorney for the Northern District of Indiana since 2017. During more than 90 minutes of testimony, Kirsch did engage with senators of both parties exploring whether the legal doctrine of originalism is compatible with the...

