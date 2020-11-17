Creating A Better Framework For PTAB Serial Petition Denials

Law360 (November 17, 2020, 7:31 PM EST) -- In 2012, Congress enacted the Leahy-Smith America Invents Act for the purpose of "establish[ing] a more efficient and streamlined patent system that will improve patent quality and limit unnecessary and counterproductive litigation costs."[1] Not long thereafter, the Patent Trial and Appeal Board confronted the practice of serial petitioning — a given petitioner filing a second PTAB petition challenging the same patent as challenged in an earlier, unsuccessful PTAB petition.[2] In a 2017 precedential decision, the board provided a framework for the discretionary denial of serial petitions, attempting to reconcile the goals of the AIA with "the potential for abuse of the...

