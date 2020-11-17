Miss. High Court Takes Up Challenge To Medical Pot Measure

Law360 (November 17, 2020, 7:00 PM EST) -- The Mississippi Supreme Court said Tuesday it will consider a petition challenging the validity of a successful ballot measure that legalized medical marijuana in the state this past Election Day, putting the future of the newly approved program, which had the overwhelming support of voters, in question. In an order issued Tuesday, Justice Josiah Dennis Coleman said the court will take up the matter and put it on an expedited schedule. The order revealed little about the court's thinking. The state's constitution allows the secretary of state to determine the sufficiency of the petitions backing a ballot measure and put the...

