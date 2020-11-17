Deutsche Boerse Values ISS At $2.3B As It Buys 80% Stake

Law360 (November 17, 2020, 9:04 PM EST) -- Deutsche Boerse unveiled plans Tuesday to buy a controlling stake in Institutional Shareholder Services from private equity firm Genstar Capital in a deal steered by Cravath and Willkie that values the shareholder advisory firm at about $2.28 billion excluding debt. Deutsche Boerse AG, guided by Cravath Swaine & Moore LLP, announced it was purchasing an 80% stake in Institutional Shareholder Services Inc., leaving Genstar Capital LLC and the company's management with a 20% stake in the business. ISS and Genstar are working with Willkie Farr & Gallagher LLP and in-house counsel in the transaction. Deutsche Boerse, which owns the Frankfurt Stock...

