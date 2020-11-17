Biden's Counsel Pick Seen As Stabilizing Force Amid Tumult

Law360 (November 17, 2020, 10:48 PM EST) -- Dana Remus will be the top lawyer in Joe Biden's White House after serving as the campaign's general counsel, and several colleagues said the former legal ethics professor's by-the-book approach will be a stabilizing influence after a historically chaotic election that President Donald Trump still hasn't conceded. Biden's transition team announced Tuesday that Remus will serve as White House counsel in the next administration, an important role that oversees an extremely broad portfolio and typically enjoys a close personal relationship with the president. Several former colleagues who've known Remus for years described her as a straight shooter who's deeply committed to...

