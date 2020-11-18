OPM Plan To Slash Feds' Back Pay, Atty Fees Draws Union Ire

Law360 (November 18, 2020, 8:05 PM EST) -- Unions resoundingly oppose a plan from the federal government's central human resources agency that would block them from getting attorney fees when they win back pay for a federal employee and would excuse agencies from making workers whole after the government messes up their paychecks. When it rolled out the proposal Oct. 7, the Office of Personnel Management said Congress enacted the Back Pay Act with the intent to make workers whole if they lose pay because of a personnel action like a suspension, termination or demotion that's later found to have been unjustified. The OPM said the law has been...

