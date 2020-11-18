Poultry Execs Get Jury Materials In Chicken Price-Fix Probe

Law360 (November 18, 2020, 8:35 PM EST) -- Poultry executives charged with taking part in a price-fixing conspiracy will now have access to the materials that their grand jury saw when weighing the accusations laid against them, a Colorado federal court has ruled. U.S. District Judge Philip A. Brimmer issued the order Friday, followed shortly by a second one that pushed back the trial date for the 10 men by six months. The judge is still considering a request from one of the poultry managers for demographic information about the makeup of the grand jury, to help bolster his argument that certain "distinct groups" were excluded from jury selection...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS