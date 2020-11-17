Pa. Justices Ax Trump Suit Over Philly Poll Watcher Access

Law360 (November 17, 2020, 3:47 PM EST) -- In a blow to President Donald Trump's efforts to challenge election results in Pennsylvania, the state's Supreme Court ruled Tuesday that operatives from Trump's reelection campaign had not been not improperly barred from overseeing the canvassing of mail-in ballots in Philadelphia. The justices ruled 5-to-2 that confining campaign representatives to a designated area inside the cavernous hall in the city's convention center where the canvas took place complied with election code provisions allowing only that watchers be allowed "in the room." The decision upended a prior ruling out of the state's Commonwealth Court which had allowed campaign operatives to get within...

