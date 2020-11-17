Retailer Lucky Brand Gets Ch. 11 Liquidation Nod In Del.

Law360 (November 17, 2020, 8:49 PM EST) -- Lucky Brand Dungarees LLC sewed up its plan to liquidate what remains of the clothing retailer's Chapter 11 case in Delaware on Tuesday, three months after court approval of a $192 million sale of most of the company's assets. Chris Craige of Latham & Watkins LLP, counsel to Lucky Brand, told U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Christopher S. Sontchi that the debtor had resolved all objections to its plan to distribute remaining assets and wind down what remains of the business. "I'm glad to hear that," Judge Sontchi said, shortly before promising to sign the required order. Prior to its retreat into bankruptcy,...

