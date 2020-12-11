Project Finance Group Of The Year: Mayer Brown

Law360 (December 11, 2020, 7:04 PM EST) -- Mayer Brown LLP helped a financial institution act as underwriter on a unique highway public-private partnership in Oklahoma and assisted clients with international transactions including an Argentina-based bond swap, earning the firm a spot as one of Law360's 2020 Project Finance Groups of the Year. Paul Astolfi, co-head of global projects and infrastructure, said the firm stands out for its attention to specific industries and asset classes. Mayer Brown has more than 60 attorneys based in areas that include New York, Singapore and London. The firm, like others, has mergers and acquisitions specialists and other talented attorneys but it also focuses...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS