Project Finance Group Of The Year: Morgan Lewis

Law360 (December 14, 2020, 11:11 PM EST) -- Morgan Lewis & Bockius LLP shepherded the $1.6 billion financing of a giant natural gas power plant in Ohio as well as helped Canadian energy company ENMAX Corp. cement its presence in the U.S. energy sector by picking up a Maine utility for $1.3 billion, earning the firm a spot among Law360's 2020 Project Finance Groups of the Year. Morgan Lewis handles the full spectrum of project finance matters from conventional power projects to renewable energy undertakings for clients that range from large publicly held utilities to independent power producers. The firm also frequently guides lenders and private equity shops through...

