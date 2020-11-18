33-Year-Old Jones Day Associate Confirmed To Fed. Bench

Law360 (November 18, 2020, 7:00 PM EST) -- The Senate voted strictly along party lines Wednesday to confirm a 33-year-old Jones Day associate who will take the bench in Florida as the youngest federal judge since 1986. Kathryn Kimball Mizelle, a former U.S. Department of Justice official, will join the Middle District of Florida after a 49-41 vote. She was confirmed along with another relatively young nominee who also has experience in the Trump administration and at Jones Day. Stephen A. Vaden, currently the U.S. Department of Agriculture general counsel, will serve on the Court of International Trade after a 49-43 vote. Democrats uniformly opposed both nominees as inexperienced....

