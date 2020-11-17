Trump Taps Acting Comptroller To Lead OCC For 5-Year Term

Law360 (November 17, 2020, 10:17 PM EST) -- President Donald Trump announced Tuesday he will nominate Brian Brooks for a formal five-year term leading the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency, the national bank regulatory agency that Brooks has helmed on an acting basis since his predecessor Joseph Otting's departure earlier this year. The official nod for Brooks comes with just weeks left in the current Senate session and a little more than two months left in Trump's term. With President-elect Joe Biden poised to take office in January, it had been expected that the new Democratic administration would seek to replace Brooks at the OCC. In a...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS