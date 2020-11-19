RI State-Controlled Pot Sales Could Yield $52.5M, Panel Told

Law360 (November 19, 2020, 3:53 PM EST) -- Rhode Island would become the first state in the country to enact a state-controlled recreational cannabis marketplace, raising potentially $52.5 million in 2022, under a proposal made by the governor and considered by a state Senate committee. Rhode Island's Senate Finance Committee on Wednesday evening took up a budget proposal made by Democratic Gov. Gina Raimondo in January to legalize adult-use cannabis and have the state control those sales through contractors. Though no action was taken on the measures, the meeting represented one of the first concerted hearings in months on the policies since the legislature was sidelined by the novel...

