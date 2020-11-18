Clifford Chance, HSF To Steer £7.2B RSA Takeover

Law360, London (November 18, 2020, 2:24 PM GMT) -- RSA said on Wednesday that it has agreed to a £7.2 billion ($9.5 billion) cash offer for its British and international business from Canada's Intact Financial Corp. and a Scandinavian insurance company, a move that will expand the U.K. insurer's global presence. RSA has said in an update to the London Stock Exchange that its board has recommended that shareholders vote in favor of the £7.2 billion ($9.5 billion) deal to sell the British and international business. (Getty) The directors of RSA Insurance Group PLC, which is based in London, said they have agreed that Intact will pay £3 billion and...

