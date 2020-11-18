PE-Backed Insurance Co. Rakes In $1B From Investors

Law360 (November 18, 2020, 10:08 AM EST) -- Convex Group, a provider of specialty insurance and reinsurance services that was formed last year, has amassed an additional $1 billion in capital from an investor group featuring private equity firm Onex and Singapore's sovereign wealth fund GIC, the companies said Wednesday. The capital injection headed by Onex Corp. and affiliated funds, as well as GIC Pte. Ltd., according to a statement. It is also supported by a consortium of existing and new co-investors in Convex Group Ltd. PSP Investments is among the existing Convex investors that contributed to the new funding. The money will be used to boost growth at...

