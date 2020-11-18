Kirkland Dodges Sanctions For 'Abusive' Call In Trump Case

Law360 (November 18, 2020, 11:30 AM EST) -- A federal judge on Wednesday shot down a request from President Donald Trump's reelection campaign to sanction Kirkland & Ellis LLP, which is defending Pennsylvania election officials against a lawsuit aimed at upending the results of the state's presidential race, over an "abusive" voicemail message an unnamed associate left for a campaign attorney. While Linda Kerns, a Philadelphia-based solo practitioner representing the Trump campaign, said that the message ran afoul of professional conduct rules, U.S. District Judge Matthew Brann shot down her request without comment in a brief order on Wednesday morning. The order comes after a hearing on Tuesday afternoon...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS