KKR Takes $100M Ownership Stake In NZ Animal Health Co.

Law360 (November 18, 2020, 2:42 PM EST) -- KKR said Wednesday it has bought a controlling stake in New Zealand animal health products business Argenta from a local investment group in a deal a source familiar with the matter said is worth around $100 million. KKR said in a joint statement with Argenta Ltd. and previous owner Tomlinson Group, which first invested in the animal pharma business in 2011, that Tomlinson Group would retain a significant ownership stake in the company. "I am very pleased to welcome KKR as a valued partner to the Argenta team and to our strategy of bringing innovative animal health products to market on...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS